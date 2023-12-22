ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Free Christmas Ham Giveaway

 

100 Hams will be given away today at S&S Parts House at 1000 West Broadway in Winnsboro. Its also sponsored by Arrington Septic and Excavation and Cox Concrete Products. The hams will be given on a first come,  first served basis beginning at 10:30.

