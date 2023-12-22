Sandlin Header 2022
Sulphur Springs Holiday Trash Pickup

 

The Sulphur Springs trash pickup has been amended because the Christmas and New Year holiday.  Trash pick-up  will not run on Christmas Day or New Year’s  Day.  ALL trash pick up will run a day behind for these two weeks.

