Free Drive-Thru Testing, with or without symptoms, will be held today thru Friday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm, at the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center. To register: go online to TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512-883-2400. You can only register for a specific day approximately 24 hours in advance. The state will not show dates available any further out than the next 24 hours.