The DPS will be reopening dozens of offices in East Texas today after months of shutdown from the coronavirus. All in-person services are available by same-day or next-day appointment only. Offices will be limited to 25% of total capacity. Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute increments, with the first appointment at 8 a.m. and the last appointment at 4:30 p.m. For appointments – go to the DPS website.