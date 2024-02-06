Free Mental Health App Available For A&M-Commerce Students

COMMERCE, TX—Students at Texas A&M University-Commerce now have access to TELUS Health Student Support, a free and confidential mental healthcare app available to the more than 153,000 students in The Texas A&M University System.

“At A&M-Commerce, we are committed to eliminating barriers to student success,” said Jayson Douglas, executive director for Student Access and Success. “The TELUS Health Student Support app will make it easier for our students to take the first step toward positive mental health.”

TELUS, available for iOS or Android, is accessible whenever students need it, wherever they are. Through the app, students can quickly connect with one of more than 1,500 licensed TELUS counselors via text or phone at no cost.

While they designed the app to offer immediate access and support when on-campus counseling services are unavailable, TELUS counselors encourage students to schedule appointments with the A&M-Commerce Counseling Center for continued care.

Other app features include an educational media library covering a variety of mental health-related topics, anonymous assessments for conditions like depression, anxiety, and drug use, and even access to guided meditations and fitness sessions.

Students can install the TELUS app in just a few short steps, allowing them to connect with professional counselors whenever they want. Services are available in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Mandarin and Cantonese. Other languages may be available by request. Students may even schedule repeat sessions with the same counselor as needed.

Adam Metts, interim director of the Counseling Center at A&M-Commerce, said the app is a welcome addition to the services provided.

“The need for mental health support has risen at a rapid pace over the past few years,” Metts said. “The Counseling Center has worked hard to meet those demands flexibly and creatively. This app is a great addition to our service model and will enhance mental health services for all A&M-Commerce students.”

Judy Sackfield, vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students at A&M-Commerce, thanked Chancellor John Sharp and the A&M System Regents for investing in the new mental health care benefits.

“I’m thrilled that Chancellor Sharp and the Texas A&M System Regents are investing in TELUS Health Student Support for our students,” Sackfield said. “This innovative platform reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of well-being that ensures every student has access to the support they need when they need it.”

For more information about the TELUS Health Student Support app, contact the A&M-Commerce Counseling Center at 903.886.5145.