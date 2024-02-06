Paris Police Report For Tuesday, February 6

Tijera Barry

Paris officers arrested Surrender Tijera Barry, 34, Monday night at 8:53 on an outstanding warrant for Assault w/ bodily injury after they stopped her in the 600 block of Bonham St. for an equipment violation. Officers booked and took her to Lamar County Jail without incident.

Stacy Allen Sims

Tuesday morning at 4:07, an officer working covertly in the 200 block of Stone Avenue in an attempt to apprehend auto burglars attempted to make contact with a subject he observed on foot in the area. The subject fled on foot. Other officers arrived and located a subject matching the clothing description of the suspect in the 2600 block of N. Main. The subject continued to run, and they captured him in the 300 block of Stone Avenue. He identified himself as Scott Sims, and officers charged him with Evading Arrest. Sims turned out to be Stacy Allen Sims, who had several previous charges of Evading Arrest and an outstanding warrant. Officers charged Sims with Evading arrest, habitual criminal, and Failure to ID as a Fugitive from justice.

Monday at 5:35 pm, an officer responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue about a shoplifter. Store employees confronted Christopher Leotis Williams, 32, who had concealed numerous items in his pants and then tried to leave the store. The total items were over $100.00, and officers charged Williams with Class B Theft.

Officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 113 calls for service on Monday, February 5.

