Friday’s Sports

JJ Joins CBS Sports

MLB

The Texas Rangers are sending four franchise-record starters to the All-Star Game in Seattle next month. That is the most of any major league team. The top club in the AL West will have a starter at all the infield positions save for first base, as catcher Jonah Heim (hon) and rookie third baseman Josh Jung (young) appear as first-time All-Stars. They’ll join shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien (SIM-me-IN). It’s Seager’s fourth All-Star appearance, while Semien is an All-Star for the second time.

Thursday

Tigers (35-45) 8 – Rangers (49-32) 5

Astros (44-37) 14 – Cardinals (33-47) 0

Friday

Astros (44-37) at Arlington Rangers (49-32) at 7:05 pm

NFL

The Rangers are still on record pace midway after Thursday night’s loss to Detroit. The Astros Kyle Tucker homered and drove in five runs. Alex Bregman hit his third grand slam this year.

NFL

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is officially facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Reportedly on Apr 27, Robinson broke the PED policy. Still, the NFL was waiting on the results of Robinson’s test to see which substance triggered the positive test before determining the length of his suspension. It is Robinson’s first offense. The break also costs Robinson $3.55 million, coming off his three-year base salary of $52.75 million he signed last year.

J.J. Watt, who retired after the 2022 season, announced on Twitter Thursday that he is joining CBS Sports as an analyst. Last month, Watt and his wife became minority investors in Burnley Football Club. That is an English association soccer club. JJ said he researched by participating in a pub crawl in Burnley to understand the history, tradition, and supporters.

HIGH SCHOOL

Clarksville ISD Board has selected Nic “Buddy” Williams to serve as the district’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. Williams comes to Clarksville from the Booker ISD in the panhandle. He’s replacing Chris Davis, who is joining the staff at the Rivercrest ISD.