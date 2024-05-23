NTCC Softbball Player Receives Award

NTCC Softball Player Earns Northeast Texas Star Foundation Award

The Northeast Texas Star Foundation, a prestigious institution in Longview, held its fourth annual Athlete of the Year Awards banquet on May 19, 2024, at the renowned Maude Cobb Convention Center. Among the esteemed athletes, Braylynn Henderson from NTCC Softball was crowned the Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year, a testament to her exceptional skills and dedication.

Braylynn, a recent graduate from NTCC, has left an indelible mark on the field. Hailing from West Columbia, Texas, she has been a force to reckon with as the number-one pitcher for the Eagles. This season, she hit .300 with three home runs, including a memorable one in her final collegiate at bat. In the pitching circle, she led the way with a staggering 106 strikeouts this season, adding to her impressive record of 255 strikeouts during her time as an Eagle pitcher.

During the recent NTCC Graduation ceremonies, Braylynn was selected by the NTCC Faculty to be the student response speaker, showing her educational career was just as outstanding as her on-the-field abilities.

She is our top pitcher and goes out with a great attitude every start. When she is not playing, she is constantly locked into the game and motivating her teammates.

Assistant athletic director and athletic trainer Justin Hargrove nominated Henderson and said this about her: “Braylynn is a great young lady both on and off the field, with exceptional character. She is a great role model for her teammates and young ladies everywhere. I hope my daughter has her focus and determination.”

Dr. Joshua Russell of Longview Orthopaedic Clinic started the NET Star Foundation in 2020 to honor high school and college athletes in the area for their on-field abilities and their great personalities off the field.

The foundation’s vision is “To create strategic partnerships that equip us to award excellence in athletics and academics and develop opportunities for education as we inspire students to reinvest and serve in East Texas while impacting the world.”

Braylynn will now enroll at Wharton Junior College in the Radiology Tech program and pursue a career in medicine.