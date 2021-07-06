From AARP – Do’s and Don’ts of (Almost) Post Pandemic Travel

COURTESY BRUCE HOROVITZ

After endless pandemic months, that vacation you and your family are finally planning to take this summer is going to be a bit different.

Ours sure was.

My family of four just returned from a late-spring trip that — due to COVID-19 safety precautions — was far different from any we’ve ever taken. Yet it still felt like a vacation. My wife, Evelyne, our two daughters (Rachel, 23, and Becca, 19) and I flew from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles to celebrate Rachel’s one-year-delayed graduation from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. We’re all fully vaccinated.

Just like us, more than two-thirds of Americans (67 percent) are planning to travel this summer, according to a recent survey by TripAdvisor. But as the pandemic is starting to loosen its grip, we find ourselves in an awkward in-between place: Many restrictions are easing for those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said it’s safe for vaccinated individuals to do most things maskless — but we’re so used to following social distancing and other safety measures, it feels strange to venture into the world with relative abandon.

Meanwhile, at the time of our trip, California still required that everyone wear masks in indoor public places (it lifted the rule on June 15). And the TSA continues to require mask wearing on public transportation, as well as in places like airports and bus stations, for all travelers, vaccinated or not.

When we returned, we ran the highlights of our five-day vacation by medical experts from Johns Hopkins University and the Mayo Clinic, and asked them to comment on what we did right and what we did wrong.

They agreed on the most important step: We all were fully vaccinated by the time of our departure. (The CDC says to delay all travel until you’re fully vaccinated.)

Here’s more on what we learned about the new world of travel in summer 2021.

Air travel

Dulles International Airport in Virginia was its own adventure. Having not stepped into an airport for almost two years, I forgot all airport etiquette, let alone all COVID-19-related requirements. At security, a TSA agent rightfully barked at me when I placed a plastic bin on the floor before slipping my shoes and cellphone into it.

The experts say: If you’re fully vaccinated, you’re probably fine flying, but driving’s safer when it comes to infection-prevention. “Most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes,” according to CDC travel guidance, though it adds that because social distancing is so difficult on a plane, flying “may make you more likely to get COVID-19.”

That’s why the safest way to travel and protect your family from COVID-19 is still by car, says Gina Suh, M.D., an infectious disease expert and head of the travel clinic at the Mayo Clinic. (Note, though, that if you’re vaccinated and you do get infected, your symptoms are likely to be no worse than a bad cold.)

Inflight

I thought I was mentally prepared for the flight, but it was more nerve-racking than I expected. Yes, I kept my mask in place — except to eat — as required by law. But I was stuck in a middle seat with masked strangers on either side of me. Both occasionally unmasked to eat and drink, and they forgot on occasion and briefly left their masks off even after eating. I simply touched my own mask to remind them, and both quickly put their masks back on.