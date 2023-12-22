From The Better Business Bureau:Tips For Happy Holiday Returns

By Michelle Mills

The holiday season is ending, and many may return to stores for refunds or exchanges. According to the National Retail Federation, it will be a record return season, predicting up to $966.6 billion in product returns forecasted by the end of the year. Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds consumers that Texas does not require refund and exchange policies by law, so it’s best to understand a retailer’s return policy before heading to the counter.

“Returning an item can be inconvenient and frustrating,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas, said. “Becoming familiar with the company’s return policy beforehand is the best way to alleviate the stress.”

BBB offers the following consumer tips for hassle-free returns and exchanges:

Read the product warranty. The retail store may not be liable if the product is defective or damaged. You may be required to mail the product directly to the manufacturer to receive monetary refunds, credit, or product replacement.

Monitor the “return clock.” Many retailers may only allow returns within a specific time frame, which usually begins when the item is purchased, not when you receive it. You don’t have to brave the crowds the day after opening gifts but don’t wait too long to return the item.

Understand return policies. Return policies for sale, clearance, or “as is” merchandise may not apply or differ from merchandise sold at the pre-sale price.

Ask about return shipping fees. Be sure to read return policies when buying online to determine if you must pay a return shipping fee. Sometimes, you can return merchandise to a store instead of the online merchant.

Keep the box and the receipt. Some stores will only accept returns if the merchandise is in its original packaging. Some stores only provide store credit or accept the return with a receipt.

Bring identification. Because of return fraud, some retailers will ask for identification when making a return. If you’re returning or exchanging a gift that you bought, bring the credit card used to make that purchase.

If all else fails, re-purpose or donate. If you get a non-returnable gift, recycle it by giving it to someone else, sell it online through a classified site, or donate it to a local charity.

BBB also reminds businesses to have a simple written return and exchange policy and to be consistent in its implementation. Develop a policy that works for your business and ensure it’s visible to your customers. Make sure your employees are aware of the policy. Remember, even a customer’s return experience is a chance to develop a loyal patron for your business.

For more holiday tips, visit the BBB Holiday Tips page. For other tips on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, please call BBB at 903-581-5704 or use BBB ScamTracker.

About BBB: BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts, and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more details. BBB Serving Central East Texas was founded in 1985 and serves 19 counties.