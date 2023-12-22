Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Abbott, Paxton Targeting Some GOP House Members

Tx AG Ken Paxton

The Texas Tribune reports that the Texas primary season promises more drama than usual as Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton seek revenge against dozens of fellow Republicans in the state House. Paxton is working to defeat the 60 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in May on abuse-of-office charges. The Senate acquitted him after a trial in September. Abbott, meanwhile, wants to unseat the 21 House Republicans who thwarted his yearlong crusade for school vouchers.  Among those targeted by Paxton are House members Gary Van Deaver and  Cole Heffner.

