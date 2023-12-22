Friday’s Sports

Stars break cruse against Canucks

NFL

Thursday

Rams (8-6) 30 – Saints (7-8) 22

The New Orleans Saints no longer control their destiny after their 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints (7-8) significantly hurt their postseason chances with the loss and now have only a 24% chance to make the playoffs with two games left to play.

Sunday

Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6) at Noon CBS

Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4) at 3:25 pm FOX

NBA

Thursday

Pelicans (17-12) 123 – Cavaliers (16-13) 104

Bulls (13-17) 114 – Spurs (4-23) 95

Thunder (18-8) 134 – Clippers (17-11) 115

Friday

Mavericks (16-11) at Houston Rockets (13-12) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (19-8-4) 4 – Canucks (22-9-3) 3 OT

Matt Duchene scored with 9.2 seconds left in overtime, giving the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canuck on Thursday night. Duchene’s goal, his NHL-leading sixth game-winner, came seconds after Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood stoned Elias Petterson on a two-on-none at the other end.

MLB

Major League Baseball’s competition committee approved several rule changes for the 2024 season, including subtracting two seconds from the pitch timer with men on base. It goes from 20 to 18 seconds. They also widened the runner’s lane to first. Previously, batters had to run on the dirt between the foul and three-foot lines or be at risk of being called out for interference. Now, that lane will extend to the cut of the infield grass. The distance between the foul line and the infield grass will be between 18 and 24 inches in all parks, with some limited grace periods granted by MLB due to difficulty modifying the field.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Thursday

No. 3 Houston (12-0) 72 – Texas State (6-6) 37

Friday

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-5) at Austin No. 19 Texas (8-2) at 2:00 pm

Mississippi Valley (0-11) at Waco No. 10 Baylor (9-2) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAW

Thursday

No. 10 Baylor (11-0) 73 – South Florida (8-5) 50

Friday

Mt. St. Mary’s (3-7) at Fort Worth No. 25 TCU (12-0) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

NCAAF

Saturday

Arkansas St (6-6) at Montgomery vs. Northern Illinois at 11:00 am ESPN+