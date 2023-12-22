ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Friday’s Sports

Stars break cruse against Canucks

NFL

Thursday

Rams (8-6) 30 – Saints (7-8) 22

The New Orleans Saints no longer control their destiny after their 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints (7-8) significantly hurt their postseason chances with the loss and now have only a 24% chance to make the playoffs with two games left to play.

Sunday

Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6) at Noon CBS

Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4) at 3:25 pm FOX

NBA

Thursday

Pelicans (17-12) 123 – Cavaliers (16-13) 104

Bulls (13-17) 114 – Spurs (4-23) 95

Thunder (18-8) 134 – Clippers (17-11) 115

Friday

Mavericks (16-11) at Houston Rockets (13-12) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (19-8-4) 4 – Canucks (22-9-3) 3 OT

Matt Duchene scored with 9.2 seconds left in overtime, giving the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canuck on Thursday night. Duchene’s goal, his NHL-leading sixth game-winner, came seconds after Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood stoned Elias Petterson on a two-on-none at the other end.

MLB

Major League Baseball’s competition committee approved several rule changes for the 2024 season, including subtracting two seconds from the pitch timer with men on base. It goes from 20 to 18 seconds. They also widened the runner’s lane to first. Previously, batters had to run on the dirt between the foul and three-foot lines or be at risk of being called out for interference. Now, that lane will extend to the cut of the infield grass. The distance between the foul line and the infield grass will be between 18 and 24 inches in all parks, with some limited grace periods granted by MLB due to difficulty modifying the field.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Thursday

No. 3 Houston (12-0) 72 – Texas State (6-6) 37

Friday

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-5) at Austin No. 19 Texas (8-2) at 2:00 pm

Mississippi Valley (0-11) at Waco No. 10 Baylor (9-2) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAW

Thursday

No. 10 Baylor (11-0) 73 – South Florida (8-5) 50

Friday

Mt. St. Mary’s (3-7) at Fort Worth No. 25 TCU (12-0) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

NCAAF

Saturday

Arkansas St (6-6) at Montgomery vs. Northern Illinois at 11:00 am ESPN+

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved