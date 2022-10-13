Funding Priorities for the 2023 Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Set

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors have selected funding goals for the 2022-23 year. Through the years, almost $3 million has been raised to provide the local hospital and EMS with equipment and offerings to which a community our size would normally not have access.

One of the primary sources of funding, the annual Lights of Life Gala, is slated for Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Monies raised through this event will go to fund projects presented by the Hopkins County Hospital District and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs employees. The Board then decides each year which projects the Foundation will fund with proceeds from the Gala and other fundraising initiatives.

This year’s funding goals are:

Five new Stryker InTouch Critical Care Beds to replace old hospital beds used in half of the rooms in the Intensive Care Unit. The new beds will help both patient and staff. The bed aids in preventing bed sores, helps with moving a patient, provides a warning that patient may be trying to get out the bed, plays music to lower stress, and speaks 26 languages. The five beds will cost an estimated $181,607.

A Biodex Balance System and Barihab Treatment Platform for use by Inpatient Therapy. The balance system will help improve strength, range of motion, gait and balance for patients. The treatment platform provides safety for patients and staff by placing the patients in various positions without the risk of fall or injury. This equipment will cost an estimated $43,000.

Portable X-Ray machine to be used in the Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) to determine the severity of young athletes’ sports injuries. This will aid trainers with treating the student. The X-Ray machine costs $90,000.

An interactive educational program to teach high school students the risks of drunk driving, drowsy driving, texting while driving, as well as boat and side x side safety. The equipment and supplies will cost an estimated $37,000.

Chairman of the HCHCF Board of Directors, Maleta Reynolds said, “The Board is pleased to raise funds to support these health and wellness initiatives for Hopkins County citizens. Any of us could find ourselves or our loved ones in ICU. The new beds will assist with healing and patient safety. Our community is so proud of our students, so programs and equipment to keep them safe will be easy for all of us to rally around. And, the rehab equipment is state-of-the-art and will provide the best care for patients experiencing mobility issues.”

“Of course, we always look forward to partnering with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and the Hopkins County Hospital District. Together, our three organizations are able to provide so many more opportunities for health and wellness than other communities our size can offer. We are truly blessed with this arrangement,” continued Reynolds.

Sponsorship opportunities and ticket information will be made available closer to the event. Reynolds encourages the public to watch for more announcements related to this popular event.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that is governed by an independent Board of Directors each of whom lives in Hopkins County.

For more information on the Foundation, contact Executive Director Kayla Price at 903-438-4799.