Gonzalez Rudolpho

A 37-year-old Garland man was arrested after an attempted traffic stop on I-30 in Cumby and a subsequent high-speed chase into Greenville involving multiple law enforcement agencies. The vehicle chase ended on Stonewall Street in Greenville, but the suspect then fled on foot. Rudolpho Gonzales was located in a residence and taken into custody. He was charged with reckless driving and evading arrest, as well as previous charges for burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.