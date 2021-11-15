Gas Leak Evacuates Eustace

The “shelter in place” order issued by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office after a large gas leak occurred in the Purtis Creek area of the county has ended. Residents of Eustace in Henderson County are also able to return to their homes now. Immediately after the gas leak occurred, the entire town of Eustace was evacuated, according to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officials asked anyone in the Precinct 2 area of Van Zandt County and south of Canton to shelter in place. They shut the leak down early Saturday morning.