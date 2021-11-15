Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
RPM Staffing Header
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header

Gas Leak Evacuates Eustace

The “shelter in place” order issued by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office after a large gas leak occurred in the Purtis Creek area of the county has ended. Residents of Eustace in Henderson County are also able to return to their homes now. Immediately after the gas leak occurred, the entire town of Eustace was evacuated, according to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officials asked anyone in the Precinct 2 area of Van Zandt County and south of Canton to shelter in place. They shut the leak down early Saturday morning.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     