Gene Watson To Appear At Love Civic Center

The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the Visitors and Convention Center and Love Civic Center, and organizers of the 903 Sun Sets Series are hosting a concert by country music legend Gene Watson at the Love Civic Center on in downtown Paris. It takes place Friday September 16. Opening the concert will be Stacy Musgrave and the Stoney Creek Band. Tickets are available at Chamber of Commerce Office or online at Iccticketbud.com/Gene Watson.