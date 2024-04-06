Generous Donation Received by The Salvation Army of Paris to Support Feeding Programs

4/5/2024

Gift in Memory of Shirley & Dave Miller Supports The Salvation Army

Paris, Texas (April 5, 2024) – The Salvation Army of Paris has received an anonymous donation of $10,000 in memory of Shirley & Dave Miller from Illinois, designated to support feeding people in need from Lamar County.

The gift was delivered on Friday to The Salvation Army in memory of the Millers, from Darien, Illinois, who enjoyed numerous visits to Paris.

“The Salvation Army of Paris is so appreciative for the generous donation received in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Miller,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm of The Salvation Army. “Even though they will never meet or be able to thank them, those who come to us for assistance will receive food, nourishment, and encouragement because of this donation and the memory of the Millers. The impact of this gift is far reaching and will be felt by so many. Thank you!”

The Salvation Army of Paris provides shelter, meals, emergency financial assistance, food pantry, Christmas assistance and much more in Lamar County, 365 days a year. For more information about The Salvation Army or to make a donation go to www.salvationarmyparis.org, call us at 903-784-7548, or visit us at 350 W. Kaufman St.