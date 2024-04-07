Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header

Hold On!

They delayed Saturday’s $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot drawing after one of the lottery’s jurisdictions needed more time to complete the “required pre-draw procedures,” lottery officials announced.

They scheduled the drawing for 10:00 pm CST Saturday.

“Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which we have enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game,” a release from Powerball read.

“Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. They do this to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process,” the statement continued.

Powerball also told players to hold onto their tickets for Saturday’s drawing, as the drawing will go forward once the required pre-draw procedures have been completed.

Powerball announced at around midnight CST Sunday morning that Saturday’s drawing was still delayed due to a ticket verification issue in one of its jurisdictions and that it hoped to complete the drawing “as soon as possible.”

“Please note that we complete these required pre-draw procedures by every participating lottery before every Powerball drawing, and the time it takes to complete this process varies each night,” the updated statement read, in part.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved