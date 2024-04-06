Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sulphur Springs HS Activities and Events

 

SENIORS:  Please be sure to report all your scholarship offers to your counselor as soon as you know.  You should have received a letter or e-mail from the school letting you know  your offer.  Just drop a copy of that off with your counselor.  This includes colleges, trades and military.  They are getting the awards program together and they do not want to leave anyone off.  Please let them know your offers and awards even if you can’t attend the program.  They want to be sure you receive the well deserved recognition.
Congratulations to the Lady Cats Soccer Team!  The ladies finished the season as Regional runner up.  They played an excellent game Friday night, defeated by 1 in overtime.  The ladies had an excellent season and represented SSHS well.
M (8)    NO SCHOOL
               Reminder… Do not look directly at the solar eclipse without your protective eye wear.
T (9)    EOC – English 1 @ 700 Building
      12:45 Gillis Scholarship Presentation
      5:30 Blazes Parent Meeting @ Cafeteria
      7:00 V Baseball v Pittsburg
W (10) UIL District Speech & Debate @ Region 8
      EOC – English 1 @ 700 Building
T (11)    State FCCLA @ Dallas (Thurs – Sun)
      EOC – English 1 @ 700 Building
      6:00 Basketball Banquet @ The Venue
F (12)   EOC – English 1 @ 700 Building
      5:30 Band Fundraiser Meeting @ Cafeteria
      7:00 V Baseball v Liberty Eylau
S (13)   8:00 Saturday School for Attendance Make Up
      11:00 JVR/V Baseball @ Caddo Mills

Save the dates….

4/15-18 EOC English 2
4/16  Val/Sal Press Release
4/22-25 EOC Biology & EOC US History
4/26-27  Spring Show
4/29-2 EOC Algebra 1
4/30  Choir Pops Concert
5/6-10  Staff Appreciation Week
5/6-10  Student Laptop Returns
5/7  Band Concert
5/11  Prom
5/13 Tennis Banquet
5/16 Senior Walks & Senior Signings
5/17  Bad Weather Day
5/18  Theatre Banquet
5/20  Senior Shut Out
5/21  Honors Breakfast, Senior Awards
5/23  1:30 Early Release
5/24  7:30 Graduation

