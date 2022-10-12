Gilmer Has A New Millionaire

A Gilmer resident has just become a millionaire after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery.

The new millionaire purchased the scratch-off at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 N., in Gilmer. The winner will remain anonymous, according to the Texas Lottery announcement. The person won the scratch ticket game $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! It is the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. The odds of winning any prize in the competition are one in 3.38, including break-even prizes.