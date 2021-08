Sign-ups have begun for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas in Paris. Sign ups are set for Sept. 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Camp Gambill, 47 Camp Gambill Drive in Sumner. For more information, call 903-784-0803 or email jphan@gsnetx.org. Anyone unable to attend a scouting event, but wishes to sign up their K-12 grade student can do so by visiting Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas’s website- https://www.gsnetx.org