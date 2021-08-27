Missing Fannin County Man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Fannin County man who has been missing for more than 3 weeks. Jesse Hagood of Savoy is about 5’11”, 150 pounds and short beard. Hagood has not been seen nor heard from since about 5 a.m. on Aug. 3. His vehicle was found wrecked about an hour later near Fannin County Roads 1220 and 1230 .

Savoy, Texas — The Savoy Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing person. Jesse Hagood, a 36-year-old white male, went missing on August 3 from Savoy, Texas. Mr. Hagood is approximately 5’11” tall and 150 lbs. He was last known to have a short beard. He was wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys T-shirt and either blue jeans or tan work pants.

Mr. Hagood has not been seen or heard from since 4:45 a.m. on August 3. Jesse’s vehicle was found crashed on August 3 at 6:00 a.m. at County Road 1220 and County Road 1230 in Fannin County, just north of Savoy. It is possible he was disoriented from the crash and wandered into remote areas or was picked up by a passing vehicle.

A Savoy resident has donated a $500 reward for information leading to Jesse’s location.

At this time, massive searches have already taken place around the vehicle crash site. Savoy Police Department has utilized a K-9 team from the Texas Game Wardens, Lone Star Search and Rescue K-9 teams, Texas State Guard and multiple ground crews, in addition to UAV’s.