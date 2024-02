Girl’s Bi-District Parings

GIRLS

BI-DISTRICT PARINGS

6A

REGION II

Rockwall (21-12) vs. Wylie East (23-10) Mon at Mesquite Poteet 7:00 pm

5A

Region II

Huntsville (27-7) vs. Texas High (16-10) at Tyler Legacy Tue at 6:30 pm

Tyler (28-9) vs. Lufkin (9-18) Mon at Cushing at 6:00 pm

Longview (22-8) vs. Nacogdoches (13-18) Tue at Timpson at 6:00 pm

Poter (19-15) vs. Whitehouse (23-10) Tue at Leon at 6:00 pm

4A

REGION II

Canton (29-5) vs. Pittsburg (21-6) Tue at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm

North Lamar (23-9) vs Lindale (20-12) Tue at Winnsboro at 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs (27-9) vs. Van (16-10) Tue at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm

Lincoln (25-3) vs. Caddo Mills (13-17) Mon at Naaman at 7:00 pm

Brownsboro (26-7) vs. Paris (16-17) Tue at Caddo Mills at 7:30 pm

3A

REGION I

Rains (31-2) vs. Howe (19-13) Mon at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm

Gunter (19-13) vs. Lone Oak (8-20) Mon at Community at 6:00 pm

Tatum (27-1) vs. White Oak (10-20) Mon at Ore City at 6:00 pm

Mt Vernon (19-9) vs. Atlanta (21-9) Mon at Hughes Springs 6:30 pm

Gladewater (18-12) vs. Troup (16-14) Mon at UT-Tyler at 6:00 pm

Queen City (18-11) vs. Chapel Hill MP (19-14) Tue at Spring Hill at 6:00 pm

Bells (23-7) vs. Edgewood (24-9) Tue at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm

Commerce (26-8) vs. Pottsboro (20-10) Mon at McKinney Boyd at 6:00 pm

Hooks (27-5) vs. Mineola (17-15) Mon at Mt Pleasant 7:00 pm

Sabine (18-11) vs. Waskom (14-14) Tue at Longview Lobo at 7:00 pm

Winnsboro (29-6) vs. New Boston (10-17) Mon at Longview Lobo at 7:00 pm

Jefferson (24-8) vs. New Diana (12-17) Mon at Hallsville at 8:00 pm

REGION III

Bullard (22-10) vs. Gilmer Mon at Lindale at 7:00 pm

Chapel Hill TY vs. Jacksonville *26-10) Mon at Wagstaff at 7:30 pm

Madisonville (27-5) vs. Henderson Tue at Palestine at 7:30 pm

Center vs. Palestine (11-22) Mon at Hudson at 6:00 pm

2A

REGION II

James Bowie (18-11) vs. Fruitvale (15-17) Mon at Chapel Hill MP at 7:00 pm

Alba-Golden (15-5) vs. Detroit (12-24) Tue at Commerce at 6:00 pm

Sam Rayburn (15-110 vs. Lindsay (20-4) Mon at Denison at 6:30 pm

Honey Grove (23-10) vs. Era (20-11) Tue at S&s Consolidated at 7:00 pm

Cooper (16-13) vs. Rivercrest (14-20) Mon at Prairiland at 7:45 pm

Muenster (26-6) vs. Wolfe City (17-14) Tue at Van Alstyne at 6:30 pm

Harts Bluff (19-13) vs. Como-Pickton (18-13) Mon at Chisum at 6:30 pm

REGION III

Union Grove (24-5) vs. Overton (14-13) Mon at Pine Tree at 6:00 pm

Tenaha (30-5) vs. West Sabine (12-8) Mon at Tenaha at 6:00 pm

Cushing (17-8) vs. McLeod (14-17) Mon at Hallsville at 6:00 pm

Douglass (23-6) vs. Harleton (6-11) Mon at Arp at 7:30 pm

Timpson (16-16) vs. Chireno (11-8) Mon at Cushing at 8:00 pm

Hawkins (17-2) vs. Carlisle (12-14) Mon at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm

1A

REGION III

Saltillo (25-7) vs. Miller Grove (14-19) Mon at Sulphur Springs MS at 6:00 pm

Dodd City (22-8) vs. Avery (11-16) Mon at Prairiland at 6:00 pm

Campbell (13-13) vs. Avinger (18-7) Mon at Rivercrest at 8:00 pm