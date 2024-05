Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

East Round 1, G5

Celtics (4-1) 118 – Heat (1-4) 84 Winner

Mavericks (3-2) 123 – Clippers (2-3) 93

Luka overcomes illness with knee and puts the Mavs up 3-2 in the first round. The Pacers lead the Bucks 3-2 tonight, and the 76ers trail the Knicks 3-2.

NHL

Wednesday

Stars (3-2) 3 – Golden Knights (2-3) 2

MLB

Wednesday

Nationals (15-15) 1 – Rangers (16-15) 0

Guardians (20-10) 3 – Astros (10-20) 2

Thursday

Nationals (15-15) at Arlington Rangers (16-15) at 1:35 pm

Guardians (20-10) at Houston Astros (10-20) at 7:30 pm

COLLEGE

Wednesday

Softball

No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. UT Arlington – Canceled

The A&M-Commerce softball team hosts Houston Christian on Friday evening for the season’s final three games, including Senior Day.

Baseball

Houston (23-22) 9 – McNeese 8

The Northeast Texas Community College baseball team has solidified the third-place position in Region 14 North of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The Eagles will finish conference play with two games this weekend against Navarro College at NTCC, weather permitting Saturday, May 4. Navarro College will be the host of the Region 14 North tournament.

Rodeo

Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo ended the regular season of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region with a Rodeo hosted by Hill College on April 26-27. Athletes and teams earn points at each rodeo, and the top two teams, along with the top three individuals, advance to the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR). Kelon Andrews held third in the Team Roping Header competition and advanced to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Softball

Celeste 8 – Italy 6

Cross Roads 6 – Alba-Golden 2

Dodd City 19 – Avalon 3

Lovejoy 3 0 No. 24 Lufkin 0

Queen City 1 – Hughes Springs 0

No. 9 Rockwall 1 – Lake Ridge 0

Royce City 5 – No. 14 Mansfield Legacy 2

Van 5 – Farmersville 1

Baseball

Beckville 3 – Cayuga 1

Honey Grove 4 – Era 3

Hudson 7 – Henderson 1

Lufkin 8 – Mt Pleasant 0

No. 6 Porter 1 – Texas High 0

Shelbyville 19 – Broaddus 3

Tatum 10 – White Oak 0

Playoff Games could change due to weather. Check with your school before traveling.

SOFTBALL

AREA

6A

Midway (25-4) vs. Rowlett (17-15-1) G1 Midlothian G1 Thu 6:30 pm

Royce City (23-9-1) 5 – Mansfield Legacy (26-8-2) 2

Rockwall (24-7-1) vs. Lake Ridge (18-10) G1 1-0, G2 LR 7:00 pm, G3 Nimitz Fri 7:00 pm

5A

Forney (32-1-2) vs. Mt Pleasant (24-10-1) Royse City, G1 Thu, Home, 7:00 pm, G2 Fri, 7:00 pm, Visitors, G3 Sat Noon

Lovejoy (21-10-1) 3 – Lufkin (21-12) 0, Athens 7:00 pm, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:30 am

4A

Van (32-2) 5 – Farmersville (20-11) 1, Rockwall-Heath, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

Sulphur Springs (21-8-2) vs. Ford (20-8) Commerce, Fri 5:00 pm One Game

Canton (24-8) vs. Athens (20-12-2) Bullard 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Community (29-1-1) vs. Lindale (14-13-1) Lone Oak 6:00 pm Fri, One Game

Gilmer (22-10-2) vs. Little Cypress (25-8) Carthage G1 Fri 7:00 pm, Jasper, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

3A

Rains (27-5-1) vs. Boyd (26-8) G1 Duncanville G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Edgewood (16-11-1) vs. S&S Consolidated (25-7) Commerce 7:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:30 pm

Jefferson (22-11) vs. Mt Vernon (15-8-1) Hooks, G1 Tue 6:00 pm, G2-3 TBA

White Oak (26-5) vs. Hooks (25-5-1) Marshall, G1 Thu 5:45 pm, G2 Fri 7:45 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Whitesboro (26-6) vs. Grand Saline (23-10-1) Community, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

Paradise (14-12-2) vs. Gunter (22-10)

Queen City (22-3) vs. Hughes Springs (211-11-1) at Atlanta G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96.9

Mineola (19-9) vs. New Diana (20-10-1) Tyler Legacy, G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

2A Region II

Cooper (10-7) vs. Crawford (8-4) G1 Wed 6:00 pm. G2 Fri, G3 Sat

Trenton (19-7) vs. Bosqueville (5-8) Sat One Game

Riesel (27-3-1) vs. Tom Bean (9-6) Sat One Game

2A Region III

Cross Roads (24-8-1) vs. Alba-Golden (19-5-1) Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Overton (23-8-1) vs. Bowie (20-7) Winnsboro, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

McLeod (21-9) vs. Kerens (23-11) Lindale Thu 7:00 pm

Como-Pickton (31-3) vs. Frankston (18-14) Grand Saline 7:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Sat TBA

Beckville (26-5) vs. Colmesneil (18-12-2) Nacogdoches G1-2 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

1A Region II

Dodd City (8-7-3) 19 – Avalon (3-10) 3 One Game

1A Region III

Bloomburg (2-10) advances to Regional Semi-Finals

Neches (11-2) vs. Avery (2-17) Sat One Game

BASEBALL

BI-DISTRICT

5A

Lufkin (22-7) 8 – Mt Pleasant (12-9) 0, at Hallsville, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, Visitors, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Hallsville (20-9) vs. Kingwood (21-9) Lufkin G1 Fri 5:00 pm, G2-3 5:00 pm

Porter (25-6-1) 1 – Texas High (15-10) 0, Tyler JC, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm

4A

Canton (25-5) vs. Farmersville (17-10) N Forney 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Community (16-8-1) vs. Wills Point (5-17) Crandall, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Edgewood (24-9-1) vs. Blue Ridge (12-9) Commerce, G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-3 Fri 6:00 pm

Grand Saline (13-8) vs. Gunter (27-0) Bonham G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Winnsboro (22-6-1) vs. Queen City (7-16) Carthage G1 Fri 5:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

West Rusk (13-11-1) vs. New Diana (16-11) G1 Ty Legacy Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Longview Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Grand Saline Sat 2:00 pm

DeKalb (16-7-2) vs. Mt Vernon (15-7-1) Paris 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Rains (22-6-1) vs. Bonham (11-9) G1 Bonham Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Rains Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Commerce Sat 2:00 pm

Atlanta (16-9-1) vs. Mineola (7-13) Carthage, G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Gladewater (14-10) vs. Elysian Fields (13-8-1) Atlanta 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Harmony (16-5-1) vs. Redwater (12-14-1) Marshall 5:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Daingerfield (12-10) vs. Troup (19-5) Longview, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Bullard, Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Tatum, Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn (21-2-2) vs. Tioga (13-12) Princeton, G1-2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat

Collinsville (29-2) vs. Wolfe City (9-13) Melissa G1 Thu 7:00 pm

Tom Bean (20-6-1) vs. Cooper (16-10) McKinney Boyd, G1 Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Honey Grove (14-6-1) 4 – Era (8-5) 3, Princeton G2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat Bells 11:00 pm

2A Region III

North Hopkins (15-7) 6 – Linden-Kildare (12-6) 5, G2 Chisum, Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Atlanta, Sat 10:00 am

Beckville (20-2-1) 3 – Cayuga (19-11) 1, Rusk G2 Wed 4:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

Como-Pickton (11-12-1) vs. Maud (11-7) Winnsboro, G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-3 Hooks, Sat Noon

Alba-Golden (18-6) vs. James Bowie (13-6) Hooks, G1 -2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat TBD

Harleton (22-3) vs. LaPoynor (11-9) Panola JC, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Ore City (17-6) vs. Cumby (8-11) Winnsboro Fri 5:00 pm One Game

Frankston (22-6) vs. Overton (15-12) Winnsboro, Thu 4:30 pm One Game

1A Region II

Ector (9-12) vs. Campbell (1-17) Chisum, Fri 5:30 pm One Game

Dodd City – Bye

1A Region III

Avery (1-14) vs. Saltillo (9-4) Chapel Hill MP, Sat at 6:30 pm

Union Hill (8-12-1) vs. Trinidad (0-12) Grand Saline Wed 4:00 pm, One Game

Sulphur Bluff (10-8) vs. Avinger (0-0) Mon 6:00 pm