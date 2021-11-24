Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
GOP Blasting Biden on Petroleum Reserve Release

Republicans are bashing the Biden administration’s plans to release 50 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve. Texas Senator John Cornyn says the president has nobody to blame but himself for the high gas prices. The tanks, which are located underground in Texas and Louisiana, are the largest emergency supply of petroleum in the world. Senator Cornyn says, if the president wanted to make a difference, he should allow more domestic production, instead of trying to prop up green sources of energy.

