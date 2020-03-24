" /> Governor Abbott Announces Distribution Of Federal Funding For COVID-19 Response – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)

Governor Abbott Announces Distribution Of Federal Funding For COVID-19 Response

1 hour ago

 

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas has received $36.9 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of the state’s initial allotment of funding from the first emergency coronavirus bill passed by Congress. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will distribute $19.5 million to 43 local health departments to aid in their COVID-19 response. This includes $1.75 million for Dallas County, Tarrant County, and the San Antonio Metro Health District where operations have been impacted by federal activities. The remaining funds will be used by DSHS to support operations in areas of the state not covered by local health departments and for statewide response activities.

These funds will be used to strengthen Texas’ community intervention efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and preserve critical healthcare, workforce, and infrastructure functions, while minimizing social and economic impact. In addition, these funds will be used to scale up Texas’ surveillance, lab testing, and reporting capabilities.

“The State of Texas is at a crucial stage in our COVID-19 response, and these funds are essential to supporting health authorities throughout the state to scale-up testing and community intervention efforts,” said Governor Abbott. “To ensure these resources are used swiftly and effectively, a majority of the funds will go directly to our local health departments which understand best the needs of their communities. I thank President Trump, the Texas delegation, and leaders in Congress for quickly passing this aid package. The State of Texas continues to work with federal and local partners to give our communities the resources and support they need as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Below is an overview of the first allotment of funding:

 

Texas Federal Funding Overview

CDC Distribution to DSHS

$36.9 M

Portion Retained by DSHS

$17.6 M (48%)

Local Distribution

$19.4 M (52%)

Amount Dedicated to Local Federal Activity Reimbursement

$1.75 Million

Number Recipients Statewide

43

$1.75 Million Overview

Jurisdiction

Federal Activity within Jurisdiction

Allocation Amount

Dallas

Funneling Airport

$184,225

San Antonio

Repatriation

$996,725

Tarrant

Funneling Airport

$559,225

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     