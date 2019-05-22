Governor Abbott Attends Grand Opening Of First Baptist Church Of Sutherland Springs

Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at the dedication and grand opening of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs’ new worship center and education building in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The Governor spoke of the strength and resilience of the congregation, and offered continued prayer and support for those impacted by the shooting that claimed the lives of 26 church members on November 5, 2017.

“The opening of this new worship center ushers in a new era of healing for this congregation and for the entire town of Sutherland Springs,” said Governor Abbott. “I have no doubt that God will continue to work through this community to write the next chapter for the remarkable and faithful people of Sutherland Springs. That is why we do not gather in grief, but instead we gather in hope, and we join together to celebrate the new beginning of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.”

The new worship center and education building will also be home to a memorial honoring the victims of the shooting.

