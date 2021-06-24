" /> Governor Vetoes Animal Cruelty Bill – EastTexasRadio.com
Bobcat of North Texas Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Governor Vetoes Animal Cruelty Bill

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

Gov. Greg Abbott

(From TSN)Animal-rights groups are planning to try again after Governor Abbott vetoed legislation they had worked for years to get passed. The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act would have required pet owners to provide their animals with shelter from extreme weather conditions, and eliminated a requirement for police officers to wait 24-hours before removing animals from un-safe conditions.  The Governor said the state already has laws on the books to prevent animal cruelty and the bill amounted to micro-managing.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     