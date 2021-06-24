Governor Vetoes Animal Cruelty Bill

(From TSN)Animal-rights groups are planning to try again after Governor Abbott vetoed legislation they had worked for years to get passed. The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act would have required pet owners to provide their animals with shelter from extreme weather conditions, and eliminated a requirement for police officers to wait 24-hours before removing animals from un-safe conditions. The Governor said the state already has laws on the books to prevent animal cruelty and the bill amounted to micro-managing.