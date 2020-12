A Grand Saline man accused of stealing $440,000 worth of gold coins and other items during a burglary has been arrested. 28 year-old Russell Wayne Melton was taken into custody in Ben Wheeler after a search of a car revealed the coins and a laptop matching one reported missing along with the coins. One of the occupants of the car said the coins were given to them by a “homeless person”. Melton is being held in the Smith County jail under $250,000 bond.