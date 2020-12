Forty-year-old Bretsyn Danyel Minter of Dallas was arrested in Titus County on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Possession of a felony amount of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone. Bond was set at a total $197,500.

Sixty-four-year-old Joel Max Watkins of Cookeville was arrested on a warrant charging him with Aggravated Assault of a Date/Family/ Household Member with a deadly weapon. No bond amount has been set.