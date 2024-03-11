Greenville Contestant Claims Second Place

On Thursday, a semifinal game of “Jeopardy’s” Tournament of Champions aired in which Jared Watson of Greenville earned a very hard-fought second place. Watson’s reputation as a heavy hitter on “Jeopardy!” began in June last year, when he had a three-game winning streak, followed in December by an invitation to the iconic game show’s Tournament of Champions. When the semifinal game aired Thursday, Watson and eventual winner Ben Chan tied at the end of the first round. Then, Watson came out of the second round with a narrow lead before finishing in second place.