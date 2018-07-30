Greenville Pedestrian Accident

by Kathy Lucas, City of Greenville Public Information Officer

On July 29, 2018, at 8:47 p.m., the Greenville Police Department received a report of a vehicle accident in the area of Jack Finney Blvd. and Highland Oaks Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had struck a 75-year-old female who was walking in the area. The pedestrian, who had multiple injuries, was transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center and was later flown to a hospital in the Dallas area. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Texas Highway Patrol was contacted and assisted with the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.