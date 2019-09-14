Guardrail Upgrade Work Begins Sept. 17 In Three Northeast Texas Counties

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced that a project to upgrade guardrails on several roads in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties will begin Sept. 17. The contractor, DBI Services LLC, was granted 127 working days, weather permitting, to complete this roadway enhancement project valued at more than $1.3 million. Temporary lane closures are necessary for the contractor to complete this project, officials said.

The contractor will upgrade existing guardrail along these roadways: State Highway 24 in Delta County from its intersection with SH 19 to the Delta-Hunt County line. US 271 in Lamar County from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line. And in Red River County: FM 195 from the Lamar-Red River County line to State Highway 37.

Motorists who travel frequently along these roadways are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov<mailto:Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov> or (903) 737-9213.