Harts Bluff Calls A Bond Election

Harts Bluff Independent School District said five bond propositions, equaling $19.1 million, will be on the May ballot to fund facility expansions.

The total tax impact will be 40 cents if all the propositions are approved, according to the school district.

  • Proposition A: The high school will spend $6.6 million to add nine classrooms, two science labs, a computer lab, a media center, and counseling offices.
  • Proposition B: Expansion of inside and outside dining areas with additional kitchen space will cost $1.4 million.
  • Proposition C: Adding a game court, gymnasium seating, and locker room will cost $6 million.
  • Proposition D: Adding a choir room to fine arts will cost $1.1 million.
  • Proposition E: It adds seven new classrooms and administration space to the Little Red School House, which will cost $4 million.

The school district said that if all the propositions pass, a homeowner valued at $332,024 will pay an additional $77.34 monthly.

.People who are registered voters within Harts Bluff ISD will be able to vote on the propositions from April 22 to April 30 during early voting and on May 4 on Election Day.

In 2023, the school district had a $18 million bond passed to fund safety measures and facility additions.

