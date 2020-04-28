Hazardous Weather Outlook

Radar 6:55 pm Tuesday

Tuesday Night

North and Central Texas.

Storm chances will increase this evening and continue through the night as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moves across North and Central Texas from north to south. The main threat will be damaging winds, but a few instances of large hail and not ruled out is an isolated tornado.

South Central Arkansas, Southwest Arkansas, North Central Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas, and Northeast Texas

A complex of showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon over Central and Northeast Oklahoma, and quickly shift southeast into Southeast Oklahoma, extreme Northeast Texas, and Southwest Arkansas by mid-evening. Some of these storms will become severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible. With the amount of rainfall already received this morning across much of the area, trees will become easier to

uproot in any high winds. Additional heavy rain, which may lead to localized flooding, will be possible as well, especially in areas that received the aforementioned heavy rainfall from this morning. This thunderstorm complex will exit the region before daybreak Wednesday, with the severe threat ending with the departure of these storms.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators, and storm spotters will be needed tonight areawide. Limited spotter activation may be requested north of I-20 this evening and south of I-20 overnight. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS, while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.