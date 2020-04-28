Traffic Study In Downtown Paris

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a traffic study near the downtown square in Paris, Texas, will affect traffic flow beginning May 4.

The intersection of Lamar Avenue and 1st Street NE, just east of the downtown square, will be studied for 90 days beginning May 4 to gauge the effect of replacing the signal lights there with stop signs.

During this time, the signal lights at this intersection will be turned off and covered. Traffic on Lamar Avenue will pass through the intersection without stopping, while southbound traffic on 1st Street NE will only have to negotiate a stop sign at this intersection.

TxDOT will install signs in this area to alert motorists to the change during the study. The study is a response to a request from the City of Paris, under its recent shift in parking spaces in the area, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also remain alert when approaching this intersection, and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.