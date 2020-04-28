Lamar County Declaration Of Local State Of Disaster Due To Last Week’s Tornadoes

ORDER DECLARING A LOCAL STATE OF DISASTER FOR LAMAR COUNTY, TEXAS

WHEREAS, the COUNTY OF LAMAR on the 22nd of April, 2020, has suffered widespread damage, resulting from two tornadoes have touched down across the northern part of the county; and

WHEREAS, the COUNTY JUDGE of LAMAR COUNTY has determined that extraordinary measures taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property; and

WHEREAS, the COUNTY OF LAMAR has stressed/exceeded its ability to collect and dispose of debris produced by the tornadoes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT DECLARED AND ORDERED under the authority granted in the Texas Disaster Act of Texas Government Code Chapter 418, as follows:

That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for LAMAR COUNTY pursuant to 5418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code.

Pursuant to 5418.018(b) of the Texas Government Code, the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the COMMISSIONERS COURT of LAMAR COUNTY.

Pursuant to 5418.018(c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the COUNTY CLERK.

Pursuant to 5418.018(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster activates the COUNTY emergency management plan.

That this proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance, ORDERED this 28th of April, 2020.