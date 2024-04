Low-lying areas of Panola County face potentially historic flooding with similar impacts as seen in 2016. Officials remind residents to prepare accordingly and be aware of their surroundings, as events may quickly change. Keep medication, a change of clothing, or other essentials close at hand. Panola County Judge Rodger McLane says the rising Sabine River causes this potential flooding. The river isn’t expected to crest until this weekend at 37 feet, which could be very bad for the county.