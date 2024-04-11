Thursday’s Sports

NFL

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces eight charges, including aggravated assault, after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a recent chain-reaction crash in Dallas. Police said they have arrest warrants for Rice, 23, for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving severe bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

NBA

Wednesday

Thunder (55-25) 127 – Spurs (20-60) 89

Maverick (50-30) 111 – Heat (44-36) 92

Kyrie Irving clinched a $1 million bonus. Luka Doncic nearly got another triple-double. Daniel Gafford’s latest can’t-miss streak continued. The red-hot Dallas Mavericks won again. Doncic scored 29 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists, Irving scored 25 points, and the Mavericks wrapped up the Southwest Division title by beating the Miami Heat 111-92 on Wednesday night. Dallas’ 16th win in its last 18 games.

Thursday

Rockets (39-40) at Salt Lake Jazz (29-50) at 8:00 pm

Pelicans (47-32) at Sacramento Kings (45-34) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Thursday

Jets (48-24-6) at Dallas Stars (50-20-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Wednesday

Royals (8-4) 11 – Astros (4-9) 2

Rangers (7-5) 6 – Athletics (4-8) 2

Cody Bradford struck out seven in another strong start. Adolis Garcia had a two-run single among three hits, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on Wednesday night, stopping a three-game losing streak.

Thursday

Astros (4-9) at Kansas City Royals (8-4) at 1:10 pm

Athletics (4-8) at Arlington Rangers (7-5) at 1:30 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

No. 1 Teas (32-6) 6 – No. 22 Texas State 4

No. 5 Oklahoma State (34-6) 3 – Tulsa 2

No. 6 LSU (32-6) 7 – SE Louisiana 5

BASEBALL

Wednesday

Texas (20-14) 9 – Texas State 1

Texas Tech (25-9) 21 – Abilene Christian 3

UT Rio Grande vs. TCU – Canceled

A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball guard Mia Deck of Frisco-Lone Star is among the top players in Texas. She earned an honorable mention on the All-Texas team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball. She finished the 2023-24 season as the leading scorer in the Southland Conference, being named to second-team all-conference and earning all-tournament honors for the Southland Tournament.

FISHING

The Lamar County 4-H Big Bass Tournament is at Mayse Lake on Saturday, April 13. The cost is $50 per person or $250 per team. Comptrollers for the tournament ends at Brannon’s Bass Shop on Friday. On Saturday, fishing starts at 6:00 am, and the weigh-in will be between noon and 3:00 pm. The contact is Lamar County Extension Office (903)737-2443 for more information.

GOLF

Registration is now open for the 35th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, which is Friday, May 3. Teams can register online at the Chamber’s website, HopkinsChamber.org, or the Chamber can email you the registration form. They have filled all of the afternoon spots, but there are still slots available in the morning flight. The cost for a team of six is $750, which includes three carts and six lunches. There are also sponsorships available for interactive holes and contests.