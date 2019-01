http://www.ssclarion.com/message.htm?fbclid=IwAR1tpVzZCLHAd4xljlp90Zszh0z3OXar_ZAeo8Exehe5P5SLHaJYb1iFJRo

Charles and Sharon Helm of Sulphur Springs have purchased the Holiday Inn-Express in Sulphur Springs and extensive upgrades and renovations are planned. The Hotel will be converted into a new brand, the Clarion Pointe and be a part of the Choice hotel chain and the Helm Hotel Group. The hotel is open now, and will remain open during renovations.