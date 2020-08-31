High School Football Week One Recap Plus Mavs Eliminated In Today’s Sports Update

In Pattonville, Prairiland defeated Alba-Golden 27-26 on a 99-yard fumble return for a TD.

Chisum routed Union Grove 53-16. The Mustangs finished with 441 rushing yards in the win, including 176 from Zaquavious Price.

Paris got by Metro Christian from Tulsa 34-14. North Lamar fell to Krum 49-20. Panther Sophomore Matthew Sandlin finished with 198 rushing yards and 3 TDs.

It was Trenton over Detroit 20-12, Clarksville edged out Whitewright 17-12, and Honey Grove got past Tenaha 42-29.

Elsewhere – Mt. Vernon 53 Hooks 14, Fannindel 45 Fruitvale 0, Mineola 30 Canton 14, Gilmer 55 Gladewater 41, Daingerfield 16 Atlanta 6, Jefferson 28 Pittsburg 22, Commerce 42 Edgewood 12, Como-Pickton 17 James Bowie 0.

Rivercrest fell to Dekalb 32-31. Will Grider threw for 146 yards and ran for 134 and 2 TD’s. Cooper was all over Grand Saline 54-0, Jaxson McGuire Threw for 100 yards, and one score. He also rushed for 144 and 2 TD’s.

In volleyball, Prairiland defeated Pleasant Grove on Friday and then beat NL on Saturday afternoon. NL defeated New Boston on Friday night. The Paris Lady Cats defeated Whitesboro, and Chisum defeated Leonard in 4. Detroit swept Yantis, and Rivercrest lost to Hughes Springs in 4.

The Dallas Mavericks season is over after a 111-97 loss in game six of their first-round playoff series. Luka Doncic finished with 38 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Radek Faksa and the Dallas Stars are one win away from the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008. Faksa had a goal and two assists, and Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals by the Stars in a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night, taking a 3-1 series lead after another game of wild scoring swings. Dallas had a 3-0 lead in the first period before Colorado had its first shot on goal and scored twice in 32 seconds in the third period.

And the Rangers lost 7-2. Texas is now 12-21 on the season.