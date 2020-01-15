High School Hoops Plus Stars and Mavs Win in Today’s Sports Update

That was North Lamar sophomore Mylee Nottingham last night after hitting a three pointer with 30 seconds left in the game to put her team up 49-47 over Paris High last night. The Pantherettes would hold on to win by that same margin in a thrilling game. North Lamar trailed the entire game until that three pointer by Nottingham gave them their first lead.

Paris High’s Quiniya Savage led all scorers with 23 points. Nottingham led North Lamar with 19.

In other action, the Chisum Mustangs took down Chapel Hill 45-41. The Lady Mustangs fell to number two ranked Chapel Hill 88-22.

It was the Lady Patriots defeating Commerce 37-33. Prairiland trailed going into the fourth quarter before making the comeback.

The Number 14 ranked McLeod boys took down Rivercrest 63-49.

It was the Clarksville girls defeating Detroit 50-42 while the Honey Grove girls lost to Wolfe City 44-40.

Also:

Boys

Mt Pleasant 78 Wolfe City 49

Jefferson 60 Hughes Springs 28

Ore City 51 Daingerfield 34

Girls

Chapel Hill 88 Chism 22

Hughes Springs 46 Jefferson 44

Daingerfield 53 Ore City 32

Paul Pewitt 64 Hooks 33

Lindale 60 Sulphur Springs 38

The Dallas Mavericks rolled past Golden State last night 124-97. Luka Doncic finished with 20 points for Dallas. The Mavericks play in Sacramento tonight.

The Dallas Stars rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Colorado 3-2 last night in overtime. Ben Bishop made 41 saves in the win.

Alex Cora, who won the World Series in 2018 in his debut season as manager of the Boston Red Sox but has been linked this offseason to two sign-stealing schemes, has mutually agreed to part ways with the team. Cora, 44, led the Red Sox past the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in 2018, one year after he won the World Series as the Astros’ bench coach.He is awaiting discipline from MLB for his role in a sign-stealing scheme by the Astros and is still under investigation for a different sign-stealing scheme that is said to have occurred with the Red Sox in 2018.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, an eight-time Pro Bowler who last played in 2018, made his retirement official on Tuesday. Gates, 39, is the Chargers’ career leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdown catches (116).He did not play last season after he went unsigned as a free agent. He finished the 2018 regular season with 28 receptions for 333 receiving yards and two scores

LSU‘s passing game coordinator Joe Brady told people Tuesday that he is planning to return to the NFL as the Carolina Panthers‘ offensive coordinator. Brady said during media day ahead of LSU’s victory over Clemson in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, that his “intentions are being at LSU.”

Former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the university, coach James Franklin and former teammate Damion Barber.The suit alleges that Humphries was subject to hazing brought on by Barber, linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Jesse Luketa and that the coaching staff was aware of the hazing and did not protect Humphries.

The PGA Tour has unveiled a new pace-of-play policy that will include keeping a list of its slowest players on a week-to-week basis and levying penalties for “excessive shot times.”Based on ShotLink data the tour compiles, players will be placed on an observation list with warnings given if they exceed 60 seconds to play a shot and a second bad time resulting in a 1-stroke penalty.