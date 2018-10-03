Historical Figures Have a Meeting of the Minds at North Lamar

NLHS students portray individuals who made an impact on the United States.

Environmentalist Rachel Carson, portrayed by North Lamar High School junior Katie Hodgkiss, Space X developer Elon Musk, portrayed by junior Krista Pescalia, and political writer and propagandist Mercy Otis Warren, portrayed by junior Aurora Davis, discuss and share their life accomplishments during the AP U.S. History Project ‘Meeting of Minds’ for their Independent Studies Project on Tuesday morning. Based on the television program developed by Steve Allen in the 1960’s, students researched an individual who had a significant impact on United States history and portrayed them. Dressed as the historical figures, the students were able to interact with each other for a 30-minute period, creating an historical atmosphere in which people from different time periods were able to discuss issues and accomplishments. Students were restricted to language and memories of their time period and had to stay in character for the event.