Hopkins County Booking

Mugshot Not Available

A man who fled from Hopkins County deputies during a traffic stop has been arrested on several charges. Thirty-five-year-old Justin Wayne Andrews took off running after he was pulled over for a defective tail light. He allegedly threw away a meth pipe during the foot chase, but that was recovered by officers. HE was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Evading.

