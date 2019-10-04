Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Lee Harper was booked into the Hopkins County jail Friday morning. He was arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. The charge is a 2nd degree felony.

Sixty-one-year-old Marlene Abbott Johnson was arrested Friday morning in Hopkins County on several felony charges. She’s accused of Assault on a PUblic Servant, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.