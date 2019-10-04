cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner

Hopkins County Bookings

48 mins ago

 

MIchael Harper

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Lee Harper was booked into the Hopkins County jail Friday morning. He was arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. The charge is a 2nd degree felony.

Marlene Johnson

Sixty-one-year-old Marlene Abbott Johnson was arrested Friday morning in Hopkins County on several felony charges. She’s accused of Assault on a PUblic Servant, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     