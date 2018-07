Bond was set at $25,000 for a Sulphur Springs man arrested by SCU officers at his residence on Fisher Street. Twenty-two year old Jordon Lee Chaney, was charged on a warrant with manufacture or delivery of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Forty-eight year old Steve Sterling Fouse of Sulphur Springs was arrested as the result of an investigation by SCU officers. He was arrested after he allegedly sold a small amount of methamphetamine to officers in a Drug Free Zone.