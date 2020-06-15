Hopkins County Bookings

Sulphur Springs police arrested a woman seen walking on Jefferson street shortly before 2am Monday morning after learning that she had an outstanding warrant. Thirty-two-year-old Jessica Lee Smith was wanted on a warrant for insufficient bond. Her previous bond on a charge of Possession of a felony amount of a Controlled Substance was $10,000. Her new bond was set at $50,000.

Hopkins County deputies responded after receiving a report that a man was beating a woman at a residence on CR 4762. Further investigation led to the arrest of Jeffery Eugene Dixon II of Sulphur Springs for 3rd degree felony assault of a household or family member that impeded breathing or circulation. His bond was set at $10,000.