Hopkins County Bookings

Twenty-eight-year-old Gary William Genzel II of Red Oak surrendered at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office on an outstanding warrant. He was charged with Reckless Bodily or Mental Injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. He posted $25,000 bond and was released from jail.

Sulphur Springs police made contact with 28-year-old Sami Sami at his residence and a records check confirmed that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants. One was for surety off bond for tampering with evidence and the other for possession of a controlled substance. His new bonds are $20,000 per charge.

Thirty-nine year-old Jeremy Brannon Conley was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Surety off Bond for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. He posted his new bond of $10,000 and was released from jail.