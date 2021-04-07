TexAmericas Center Announces 6,800 Additional Acres for Development

TexAmericas Center (TAC) has announced the availability of 6,800 additional acres of land that is now ready for commercial and industrial development.

It was announced via a virtual news conference with regional, statewide, and national leaders, which you can access here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlmV3atTl6U&feature=youtu.be.

Photos of the site are available to download here: https://app.box.com/s/bshv69kpdfakon5tqb4xfp9riclhjtar.

The amount of land this opens for development is significant. In perspective, 6,800 acres equals the same approximate size as 5,142 football fields, 7.5 times the size of Central Park, 40 times bigger than Disneyland, or 65 times bigger than the Mall of America. More than 2 million parking spaces can fit into 6,800 acres. Accordingly, the availability of this amount of land opens up opportunities for the most prominent players in almost any industry.

