Hopkins County Bookings

Bond was set at $100,000 for 49-year-old Kurt Wayne Gant. He was arrested in Hopkins County for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household Member with a weapon. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Sulphur Springs police arrested a Mt Pleasant man who allegedly stole a vehicle, crashed on Industrial Drive and then stole another one. Forty-one-year David Lee Miles was then arrested hiding in a drainage tunnel under I-30.

A Bogata man surrendered at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office on an outstanding Oklahoma warrant for vehicular homicide. Forty-seven-year-old Jaime Arturo Weiselogel was booked into jail for negligent vehicular manslaughter and bond was set at $50,000. (mugshsot not available)